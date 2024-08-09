Country music star, Luke Bryan is making a huge musical comeback after four years. The 48-year-old country music icon eventually made things official by revealing his upcoming eighth studio album, Mind of a Country Boy, following the release of several single tracks. Bryan reunites with producers Jeff and Jody Stevens for the album, which has fourteen tracks.

The Georgia native's last album Born Here Live Here Die Here was released four years ago, and the new record explores his top interests, which include his family, music, hunting, and fishing. Bryan released a statement saying, "I've been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album."

His statement further read, "On this one, I vocally do a few things differently than I have in the past. It's about every song having a purpose and a place. It makes an effort to avoid using too many music. I think that’s why I’ve been blessed to have a long career and what I feel like this album’s going to do.”

Many country music fans are over the moon about Kuke's album. Mind of a Country Boy will be out on September 27.

Meanwhile, Bryan will remain a judge on American Idol, alongside new judge Carrie Underwood, a fellow country music star. Bryan is presently touring North America in support of his album Mind of a Country Boy. Then, from September 19 to September 28, he will embark on his Farm Tour. His 10th annual Crash My Playa festival will take place in Cancún, Mexico, from January 15–18.

Advertisement

Luke Bryan will accept the ACM Lifting Lives Award on Wednesday, August 21. In addition to his passion for music, Bryan is an avid advocate of Franklin, Tennessee's Williamson Medical Center, to the point where the hospital has named a new wing in his honor, as well as the names of his wife Caroline and the Brett Boyer Foundation.

ALSO READ: Law & Order Season 24: New Lieutenant Revealed and What to Expect