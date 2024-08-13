James Cameron Reveals He’s Working on a Secret Terminator Project

The Terminator franchise has been one of the high and low staples of sci-fi cinema. The last notable entry came in 2018 with Terminator: Dark Fate, which paired the key players of the universe's past and present and mostly ran away with positive responses from critics and audiences, yet still didn't really catch on at the box office. Again, the series failed to really revive. They are now waiting for the next level with Terminator Zero, which would be an anime series focusing on definitely giving the brand a new fresh start. James Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter that the anime series on the way is "not like anything that I've done." More interesting is that he's working on something for that roaring franchise now.

When he was asked his thoughts on the upcoming Terminator Zero, Cameron expressed mild interest. He compared the fact that his anime property is being developed to The Sarah Connor Chronicles in that that series expanded the universe he helped craft. Cameron said he found it fascinating to return to the world he had created to see forces him to ponder, "What intrigued them about it? Where are they going with it?" And he's noted that "The show seems to recapitulate the basic storyline—the big question; "Is Judgment Day going to happen, or is it not? So I might come back….", which is what got him interested in what they are doing with the series now.

Cameron also shared that while he is currently working on his own Terminator-related project, it is entirely independent of the anime series. He drew a parallel to The Sarah Connor Chronicles, noting that while the series occasionally touched on themes he had considered, his interest in the new anime is not overwhelming but tempered with the hope that it will succeed.

Airing in 2008, The Sarah Connor Chronicles was a direct follow-up to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The show was respected without Cameron's personal touch, and it showcased a performance by Lena Headey before she became famous for Game of Thrones. His reignited interest, therefore, has sent a shot in the arm to the fanbase that, by now, must feel spoiled by great content that revisits and expands on his earlier works. The original movies in which he was the captain— the Terminator and the Terminator 2: Judgment Day— are considered to be some of the hardest sci-fi movies ever made to date, thereby setting a standard too high to reach for the sequels.

Cameron, asked similarly about his next film and project, said in jest that the answer was "completely classified" because if he said any more, the studio might send a robotic agent after him to keep it from getting out. While his coming aboard of Dark Fate didn't see the franchise rebooted, Cameron is still a force to be reckoned with for talent in the world of storytelling, especially when all had doubted him breaking ground with his Avatar sequels.

Though the exact specifications of what exactly will be up with Cameron's new Terminator project are mostly under wraps, one thing is clear: the war for the future has not ended. He seems to bring back the fervor, which this series had been missing in the last few installments, and in turn, this will bring new life into the saga and new zeal to the fans worldwide.

