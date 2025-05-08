Materialists Trailer: Dakota Johnson Navigates Messy Love Triangle With Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal; WATCH

The new trailer for Materialists offers a glimpse into the messy love triangle between Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. The A24 film, directed by Oscar-nominee Celine Song, is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

According to the official logline, the movie follows an ambitious matchmaker who finds herself torn between a perfect man and her imperfect ex. “A matchmaker's lucrative business is complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients,” the synopsis adds.

Advertisement

The trailer opens with a look into Lucy’s (Johnson) world of matchmaking, featuring a montage of her meeting various clients and helping them find their perfect match. “No one plays the game better than Lucy, but love isn’t part of her equation,” says the voiceover.

The scene shifts to Lucy confronting and arguing with John (Evans) in the middle of a street. “Do you know how hard it is to make you happy?” he asks her. Cut to the “eternal bachelorette” having a meet-cute with Mr. Perfect, Henry Castillo (Pascal), at one of her clients’ parties. Things start to get serious between them as Henry proves himself to be the man of her dreams.

“You make me feel valuable,” she tells him at one point. However, something keeps drawing her back to her imperfect ex, leaving her torn over whom to choose. The voiceover describes the movie as a “modern take” on true love.

Advertisement

Celine Song previously directed the critically acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives, starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. The 2023 film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards that year.

Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, along with 2AM’s David Hinojosa, serve as producers on the film, which is also written by Song. Materialists is set to hit theaters on June 13, 2025.