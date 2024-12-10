Jamie Foxx Recounts Stroke He Suffered During Netflix Special; Says ‘Please, Lord, Let Me…’

Jamie Foxx took the audience on an emotional ride when he talked about the time he suffered from a stroke, which occurred in April 2023. He talked about his experience during his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

While talking about the incident, Foxx turned emotional and wiped his tears as he said, “Please, Lord, let me get through this.” The actor recalled that on April 11, he suffered from a bad headache and he asked for an aspirin. He quickly realized that when you are in a medical emergency, “your boys don’t know what the f**k to do.”

He then shared that before he could get an aspirin, he “went out” and recalled not remembering 20 days. He told the crowd that his friends took him to a doctor in Atlanta, who treated him with a cortisone shot and then sent him home, but his sister Deidre Dixon knew something was not right.

He then shared that his sister drove him around Atlanta and came across Piedmont Hospital, which Dixon did not know anything about, but she had a “hunch some angles (were) in there.”

The Django Unchained star shared that at the hospital a doctor told his sister that her brother was having a “brain bleed that led to a stroke” and that if they did not operate on him as soon as possible, he would pass away.

Foxx shared that Dixon knelt down the whole time and stayed outside the operating room. He told the crowd that the doctors told his sister about not knowing where it came from but that Foxx was having a stroke and he may be able to fully recover from it, but it was going to be the “worst year of his life.” Foxx added, “That’s what it was, Atlanta. You finally got the story. You saved my life.”

While being emotional, he recalled waking up and discovering that he was in a wheelchair and wondered why he was in it. Then his friend Dave told him that he had a stroke and asked him not to get out of it as he was not able to walk.

He then reenacted his attempt to get out of the wheelchair on the stage but confessed that he was not able to and told his friend that it must be a “horrible joke.” He shared that, “Jamie Foxx don’t get strokes.” He then emotionally reflected by saying at that moment to “stop this f***ing prank.”

