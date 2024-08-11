Jamie Lee Curtis Says the 'Tragedy' of Creatively 'Dies With' the Person; Reveals She Wakes Up 'Turned On' By Creativity Everyday

Jamie Lee Curtis recently spoke with Kevin Hart on SiriusXM's Gold Minds about her creative journey. The 65-year-old actress talked about how it has been a meaningful and empowering experience to realize her artistic abilities. With excitement, she talked about her new position, stating that she feels like "a bitch boss" and that she loves having more control.

Curtis stressed the value of creativity in her life. She clarified that it is tragic for a creative person to not express their creativity before passing away. Curtis said she gets inspired to be creative every morning when she wakes up. She said she had never woken up in a bad mood or lack of motivation. Rather, every day offers fresh motivation and enthusiasm for her artistic endeavors.

Curtis talked about how overseeing her own work has been an incredibly fulfilling and unique experience for her. She enjoys taking charge of her work and making choices that express her original ideas. She can devote herself entirely to her work and convey her artistic ideas exactly as she sees fit thanks to this degree of autonomy.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared her excitement about the new and exciting opportunities she's been exposed to. She disclosed that the exposure she received from working on movies had led to new opportunities, enabling her to work with people on projects she genuinely loves.

Curtis clarified that she had assumed production responsibilities as a result of her involvement in these projects. She thought it would be great if some of these projects appeared on screen and she was given credit as "Produced by Jamie Lee Curtis."

Curtis talks about her creative passion and the new Freaky Friday sequel

Curtis discussed her identity as a creative individual. She described her constant desire to create and how the creative process is an important part of her life. Curtis was adamant that she would not let herself become just another person who faded from the spotlight.

Instead, she expressed her intention to continue creating throughout her life. Curtis expressed that the act of creating makes her extremely happy every day. She made it clear that her passion for creative work would continue, and she intends to be actively involved in producing and creating until the end of her life.

Curtis is thrilled to be working on a sequel to the popular 2003 film Freaky Friday, in which she co-starred with Lindsay Lohan. In the original film, they portrayed a mother and daughter who switch bodies and live each other's lives. This new project has created a lot of interest among fans of the original film.

The Walt Disney Studios announced in June that the 38-year-old Lohan and Curtis will be reuniting for the follow-up. Fans were reassured that the movie is unquestionably in production when the studio released an image of the two actresses on location.

At first, there were reports indicating that Disney+, the company's streaming service, would host the sequel's premiere. Subsequently, Variety revealed that the movie would not be immediately accessible on streaming services but would rather be released in theaters.

This decision means that the sequel will be released as a traditional film, requiring fans to go to the theater to see it. The film, titled Freaky Friday 2, is set to release in 2025. Fans are eager to see how Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles and what new plot twists will be added to the story.

