Jamie Lee Curtis Says Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Band Pink Slip Will Tug At Fans' Heartstrings In Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently given a thrilling update about the next Freaky Friday follow-up, particularly for aficionados of Pink Slip, the movie’s fictitious rock band. In an interview with PEOPLE at the D23 Expo on August 9, Curtis disclosed that in the new film Pink Slip will be back, much to fans’ excitement.

Pink Slip was a major component of the original Freaky Friday, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Anna, Christina Vidal as Maddie and Haley Hudson as Peg. It featured heavily in the movie and became notable music for several viewers. The actress confirmed that all three women would be back in their earlier roles for the sequel in which features “Pink Slip is back.” Curtis said.

Lindsay Lohan who played Anna and was also lead singer of Pink Slip gave some insight into what role we may expect from Pink Slip in this upcoming sequel. While shooting, Lohan said that people really loved seeing them perform on stage as a band so there could even be more music from Pink Slip this time around.

“When we were [filming the songs, audience members] were like, ‘Encore!’ And we were like, ‘We only have one song, we didn't think this through!..But there are more songs in this movie," she said.

Advertisement

To increase the thrill, Curtis added that the film will feature a song which is expected to deeply move fans. This new movie has a song that will really "tugs on your heartstrings," said Curtis. She also predicted that it would be popular with the masses next summer and described it as “song of the summer”, urging fans to trust her even if she called herself an old lady.

However, Entertainment Weekly reported that little is known about the plot for this film’s sequel except the news that Curtis and Lohan’s characters would swap bodies with two teenagers who are similar to those in the original film. Curtis will reprise her role as Tess Coleman while Lohan will once again play Anna Coleman. The director of this movie is Nisha Ganatra whereas Jordan Weiss worked on its script.

The sequel has already started shooting since June 24th when Walt Disney studios released a picture of Curtis and Lohan at work on set. The actors were seen sitting in front of each other’s trailers in a photograph taken from behind showing how their roles had been reversed for example Lohan smiling and “rocking out” by Theresa May Meryl Streep. That instant captured some excitement and nostalgia which this movie returned these favorite characters and band.

Advertisement

However, the sequel would also see Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao returning to reprise their roles. The movie aspires to balance nostalgia with freshness, introducing new ingredients that will excite those who have been following the original.

Up till now, the suspense for Freaky Friday sequel is building up because it is slated for release in 2025. Fans are hyped about what’s coming next with Pink Slip returning and music promised. Freaky Friday fans are in for a treat with Curtis and Lohan excited about the sequel and its emotional impact.

This film seems more like a love message to the fans while still cherishing some of the iconic features from previous one but reinventing them in new contexts.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Manny Jacinto's Freakier Friday Role Opposite Lindsay Lohan; Calls Actor 'Funny' And 'Lovely'