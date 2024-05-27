After four marriages that ended in divorce, Jane Seymour has no plans to walk down the aisle again anytime soon, even though she says she is happy with her relationship with John Zambetti.

"All I know is that right now, I am very happy," the 73-year-old Harry Wild star tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'm happier than I remember being for as long as I can remember. My family's happy, everyone's happy, and I don't want to mess with happy. So, for right now, where I'm at is really good."

Seymour and Zambetti, an ER doctor, initially met at a Shwayze concert, where they learned their sons already knew each other. The chance encounter brought her a happy relationship that Seymour is perfectly content with, sans another "I do."

From Hot Romance to Seeking a Creative, Compassionate Partner

British actress . has revised the things on her relationship wish list over the years. "When you're younger, you're looking for hot romance, and then you're looking for a possible baby father," she says. "And then you are possibly divorced, so you're now looking for another one or one that can tolerate the first two babies. And then you decide, 'We'll have more babies.' I think I'm out of that phase."

These days, Seymour wants "a partner that isn't doing exactly the same as me, doesn't need me for any of that, that is very intelligent, very creative, well-read, compassionate, and a good human being." Her romance with John Zambetti, an ER doctor, seems to fulfill all the criteria, bringing her the satisfaction and joy she felt is missing.

Jane Seymour on Love, Resilience, and Empowering Women

Jane Seymour finds an unexpected perk in her relationship with John Zambetti, also, the thought of his medical expertise being valuable inspired him to pursue medicine. “It also appeared quite useful to have a doctor nearby because people constantly and unexpectedly injure themselves, hurt their hands, receive a diagnosis they cannot comprehend, and he is helpful,” she mentions.

Discussing the relationships seen in the past, Seymour notes certain tendencies. “Even though most of them were ridiculous, I was the one earning the money in every case,” she says. By the seventh grade, however, there was no doubt in my mind: “I was the one making the decisions.” Well, they told me all about the financial part of it and I believe that they took all the major financial decisions. That was the mistake.”

She was $9 million in debt after her second husband, businessman David Flynn, deserted her, this pushed her to shoot for the role of shooting in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. “There was always a silver lining at every worst possible scenario,” she said with such strong spiritedness.

In the Emmy-winner Seymour’s words, Bob left, and Laura—the pair portraying female characters at every stage of their lives, stress the message women possess power at all those phases. “You can actually fetch a good job in a dream job, but there is nearly an unsaid expiry date for you to be hired,” she pointed out. ’It is, like, “Fine, let’s not make babies, let’s give your husband a head start and send him packing to get a younger wife. You kids have grown up and have gone to college, what next, eh?’ I would like to see women switch things up.

Seymour’s character set an example for women, especially aged women and tries to convey the message that women are capable of achieving whatever they want.

Jane Seymour on Breaking Age Barriers in Hollywood and Embracing New Challenges with 'Harry Wild'

Jane Seymour once again goes headfirst launching new projects that include her acting in Acorn TV’s crime series, Harry Wild. “For me, I think the best way is to be very free-thinking and ready to embrace new things and accept new challenges,” she adds. “Not only for being female and also for being in my thirties, apart from Hacks, I am the only woman who has her own show. That is something that would not possibly happen back then in the past.”

Getting into the subject, Seymour begins to discuss Harry Wild and points out how viewers are still engaged with her character. “I don’t believe that Acorn would be producing a third season of Harry Wild if viewers were not intrigued by this outrageously ridiculous senile woman who chooses to become a sleuth and an action hero and a clown all in one.

Dial Harry Wild on Mondays at 9:00 p.m.—ET on both BBC America and Acorn TV. Seymour’s cheerful persona and zest for a living remain infectious throughout today with fans and audiences the world over.

