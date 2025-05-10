Jennifer Aniston Stalker Case: Wife Hints at Delusional Traits, Breaks Silence Over Arrest: 'Thinks He’s Jesus...'

In the wake of Jennifer Aniston’s terrifying home intrusion incident, the wife of the accused has come forward with disturbing revelations. Jimmy Carwyle, who was arrested after crashing through the gates of Aniston’s Bel-Air estate, is said to believe he is Jesus Christ — and that the Friends star is his divinely ordained queen. His estranged wife, Julia Carwyle, revealed these shocking details in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, painting a picture of a man unraveling under the weight of unchecked delusion.

The 48-year-old Mississippi man was arrested on May 5 after ramming his Chrysler PT Cruiser into the gates of Aniston’s $21 million mansion while she was inside. Carwyle appeared in court days later, wrapped in an anti-suicide blanket, silent and glassy-eyed. Prosecutors say he had been harassing the actress through emails, voicemails, and social media posts from March 2023 up until the incident.

But it was Julia’s testimony that added the most chilling layer: “He thinks he’s Jesus Christ,” she said. “And that Jennifer is supposed to be his queen.” Julia added that her husband believed he was receiving divine instructions, and genuinely expected to meet the actress in person. “He thought she was going to talk to him. That she would give him a chance — like maybe she was just waiting to meet a guy like him.”

The obsession had been building for years, with Carwyle making three trips to California in his quest to meet Aniston. On this final trip, Julia said, “He left in September. He just took off — I think he really believed it was going to happen this time.” Social media posts attributed to Carwyle further support the delusion: in one, he refers to Aniston as “Jennifer Aniston Carwyle.” Another references Adam and Eve and states they would be “mended together.”

Carwyle now faces multiple felony charges, including stalking, vandalism, and aggravated threats of bodily harm. During his court appearance, a judge ordered him to stay at least 100 yards from Aniston and not to contact her under any circumstance. The case has been transferred to Mental Health Court to assess whether he is fit to stand trial. His public defender confirmed there are serious questions surrounding his competency.

Julia, though estranged from him since their 2019 marriage, insists Carwyle was once a good man. “He’s not this person. Something snapped. Maybe a midlife crisis. Maybe something spiritual. But this... this isn’t him,” she said. “He believes he’s Jesus Christ. His mind is not where it used to be.”

As the legal system prepares to determine Jimmy Carwyle’s fate, his wife and family are left grappling with a painful truth: that the man they once knew may be lost to delusion. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston remains under protection, her team working closely with law enforcement. This bizarre and unsettling case underscores the dangerous intersection of celebrity, obsession, and untreated mental illness — and how quickly fantasy can spiral into real-world danger.

