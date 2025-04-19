Jennifer Aniston Reveals Having THIS 'Extreme Fear' and How She Overcomes It

Jennifer Aniston struggles with aerophobia, the fear of flying, but she doesn't let it affect her travel plans for work or leisure. The actress revealed in a recent interview that she leans on breath work and meditation to stay calm during flights.

For Aniston, Paradise is anywhere with a white sandy beach and crystal blue water, but her fear of flying makes it hard for her to get there. To manage anxiety during flights, she used to have a pre-boarding ritual, which involved touching the aircraft with her right palm before stepping onto the plane with her right foot. However, with some hypnosis therapies, she has managed to let go of her superstitions and avoid doing the right hand, right foot ritual.

So, what does she do now to manage her aerophobia? The actress told Travel + Leisure that she gets into a quick meditation session before and during flights to calm her nerves. She also does stretching to get the blood flowing.

The FRIENDS star also confessed to being an over-packer and revealed that she is trying hard to change this travel habit. What's the upside, though? Her friends get to borrow her things that they have forgotten.

When asked whether she prefers the window or the aisle seat, she replied, "Aisle." The actress also revealed that Kauai, an island in Hawaii, is one of her top favourite travel destinations. Interestingly, she shot her 2011 film Just Go With It on the beautiful island.

Aniston also spoke about her dream travel destination and shared that she would love to go to Japan and the Maldives.

Although she loves a beach vacation, the actress never misses a chance to go on a city getaway. Her perfect vacation day would be "walking the streets of Paris and sitting in outdoor cafes," or walking the streets in any beautiful city.

Aniston concluded by saying that traveling is all about getting out there and seeing the world because it's important to learn about different cultures, meet new people from all walks of life, and try different cuisines.

