'Borrow My Recipe': Jennifer Garner Shares Adorable Video Of Enjoying Fun Pool Game With Her Children

Jennifer Garner is enjoying summertime with her kids!

The actress recently shared an adorable video of herself, giving a sneak peek into a fun pool game she plays with her and her ex-husband Ben Affleck's children. Garner is an incredible actress and a devoted mother who often supports her children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel.

Garner was previously married to The Accountant movie star. However, the couple announced the news of their split in 2015 and officially settled their divorce in 2018. Despite their separation, the former pair have remained on good terms. Read on further to learn about the game the Pearl Harbor movie actress loves playing with her kids in her house's backyard pool!

Jennifer Garner drops an adorable video as she enjoys a fun pool game with her children

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on July 7 to share an adorable video featuring herself and potentially one of her kids who didn't appear in the video, as the actress prefers to keep them away from the spotlight. In the video shared by the actress, she was seen in a pool playing a game she described that involves spoons and goggles.

"If you have access to a pool, spoons and goggles—please borrow my recipe for a good time. Kid not required. (followed by a stopwatch, blackheart, and a spoon emojis)," she captioned the video.

Garner explained in the clip that each player used three spoons, saying, "It’s the best game," adding, "We throw our spoons, three spoons each, and we start the stopwatch." She further detailed the rules of the games, saying that players must swim to different parts of the pool to collect their spoons and return to stop the stopwatch.

After sharing how the game is played and its rules, the 13 Going on 30 movie actress added, "We’d love to show it to you," and then threw a spoon to show her followers how she plays it. Watch the clip below.



Jennifer Garner praises her and ex-husband Ben Affleck's children

In a previous interview with People magazine, Jennifer Garner revealed how proud she feels of her kids Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. She said, "I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them."

When asked if she finds it challenging to let her kids make their own choices, Garner admitted saying it's "so hard." She explained that her parents had allowed her to make her own decisions. However, she finds it hard not to tell her children what she thinks they should do. "I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as.' I really have to sit on my hands," the actress added.