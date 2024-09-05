Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Tense Reunion Amid Divorce: Actor Exits Shared L.A. Office Minutes After Singer’s Arrival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly had a tense reunion on Wednesday, September 4, amid their ongoing divorce. The singer, per The Daily Mail, was seen arriving at their shared L.A. office, only to see the Oscar-winner leave the building just half an hour later. Lopez, according to the publication, was accompanied by her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hustlers star, 55, looked vibrant in a head-to-toe green ensemble, minus her dark shades, gold accessories, and bubblegum-pink Valentino purse. Affleck, for his part, sported a gray jacket over a pink shirt and had a smattering of stubble on his face.

Lopez and Affleck have not been seen together since the former lodged the divorce petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 20. The date, coincidentally or otherwise, was also the second anniversary of Bennifer's Georgia wedding.

According to court documents obtained by various celebrity news and gossip outlets, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer requested the judge reestablish her maiden name, as well as waive spousal support entitlements for both parties. The soon-to-be exes also allegedly did not have a prenuptial agreement, which, per a People source, has the potential to sour their divorce settlement when the legalities of their separation reach the asset division stage.

One of the estranged couple’s known assets is their $68 million Beverly Hills home, which they bought for $60 million in 2023, only to put it back on the market this past June. Affleck has since purchased a $20.5 million, five-bedroom home in LA, while Lopez is still house-hunting for an ideal dwelling.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021 and got married the following year, fenced separation rumors throughout the summer before the former finally filed for divorce on the earlier-mentioned date. She reportedly made the move after trying her best to salvage her marriage with Affleck only to feel that her efforts were not reciprocated by him. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their fallout in the divorce petition.

Although their personal relationship has ended, Bennifer remain linked professionally, with the actress starring in two future films produced by Affleck: Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.

