Is Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2 Happening? Here's What Akiva Goldsman Has To Say

During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel discussion, Producers on Producing by Collider’s Moderator Steve Weintraub was engaged in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2005 superhero horror movie Constantine. Veteran producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Akiva Goldsman had a lot to share concerning the sequel's development, particularly its script progress.

Progress of script and challenges

On being asked about script status, Goldsman replied, “It's going fine. I’m writing a script about Constantine 2. It's good. I hope to have a script for my partners soon.” On how long he has been working on it, he humorously quipped, “Yes.”

When posed with questions regarding the possibility of an R-rated script, Goldsman remained evasive while stating, “Oh, I can’t say that. I'm definitely writing a script about Constantine.”

Bonaventura added an interesting fact about the first film production journey, mentioning what seemed like an impossible task of having anti-smoking executives give green light due to the protagonist's smoking habit. Selling it as an anti-smoking movie, although it sounded silly to his fellow executives, he actually managed to get funding in place for it.

Keanu Reeves and franchise future

There have been discussions about making a sequel for years now. Keanu Reeves, who starred in the original, expressed interest in coming back. During the John Wick: Chapter 4 press junket, Reeves said to Weintraub, "DC world [is] re-evaluating whether or not they want to do a Constantine with me in the movie… So fingers crossed!"

Since then, things have changed as Francis Lawrence, who directed the first one, still wants part two to be as R-rated as possible, and there has been some headway made, hence insinuating that despite various obstacles, there might still be hope for a smooth production process.

Goldsman pointed out that Reeves’ enthusiasm helped save the project. He mentioned a time when Reeves indicated during an interview on the Stephen Colbert show that he would love to come back and do this character again. Based on this renewed interest from both the star and the studio, it is clear that there is still hope for the sequel.

Public vs. critical reception

The first Constantine film was not well received by leading critics. For example, Roger Ebert gave it one-and-a-half stars, criticizing its lack of originality and sometimes ridiculous plot lines. However, despite such reviews, the movie has developed cult status over time, with fans revisiting Reeves as a demonologist.

A summary for Constantine 2 indicates that John Constantine will return as a supernatural exorcist who tries to save his soul while preventing demons from coming into Earth. Peter Stormare will also be Lucifer alongside Reeves, and Francis Lawrence remains director of such an exciting continuation for fans.

