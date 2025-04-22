Jessica Alba Celebrates Easter With Ex Cash Warren Months After Split; See PICS

Jessica Alba reunites with Ex Cash Warren on Easter! The former flames put their differences aside to get together for their kids, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, and have a family Easter celebration.

Alba took to social media to share a carousel of pictures from their Easter celebration, and one of them featured both her and her ex-husband. “Easter Sunday w the fam,” she captioned the post. It also included a video of their kids hunting for eggs, a picture of their meal, and Easter treats.

The Fantastic Four actress filed for divorce in February and stated the reason as “irreconcilable differences.” The couple who tied the knot in 2008 separated after 17 years of marriage. But apparently, the duo remained cordial despite their split.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” the actress shared in a statement at the time.

She also revealed that she and Warren are moving forward in their respective lives with kindness, love, and respect. Alba claimed that the duo will forever be family. Fans were quick to react to the family reunion.

“I’m happy to see them back together for the holiday at least. It’s important for the children,” one user commented. “Living life as a family, making memories that one day you’re [sic] reflect on with a smile and the odd tear. Priceless,” another reacted.

The news of their separation first broke in January to everyone’s shock. Sources claimed at the time that the Honey actress found it hard to keep the spark alive between her and Warren, as reported by People magazine.

In a social media post, Alba teased that she’s been on a self-realization and “transformation” journey for years.