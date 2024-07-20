Joe Jonas Drops Empowering Single Work It Out Ahead Of Sophomore Album Release; Watch Music Video HERE

Joe Jonas is so back with solo music. The Jonas Brothers and DNCE member, 34, dropped his new single Work It Out on Friday, July 19, giving his fans a taste of his much-anticipated and soon-to-arrive sophomore album.

Jason Evigan and Kate Ritchotte are the credited producers on the upbeat empowerment track that suggests life goes on and must go on even when a person is facing a crisis. Scroll to explore the lyrics of the song and its accompanying music video.

Joe Jonas drops Work It Out ahead of his sophomore album release

“Hello, hello, hello, hello, wake up, tomorrow is now / Get up, get up, get up, get up, what are you whinin’ about? / No, nobody’s gonna save you now, no, nobody’s gonna pull you out / Brush your shoulders off, life’s gonna work it out,” Jonas sings on the track.

"Work It Out is a personal anthem for when I have intrusive or ruminating thoughts; to help break their spell and bring me back to living in the present,” Jonas said of his latest music in a press release. The Cake by the Ocean singer acknowledged that while it is human to not feel our best all the time and have uncomfortable feelings, this song is about getting out of one’s head and back to the person one is.

Jonas first teased the song in May, sharing a snippet of it on TikTok. Additionally, he recently performed the song live this past weekend at the Jonas Brothers’ Calgary Stampede Show.

About Joe Jonas’ upcoming album Music For People Who Believe in Love

Jonas announced his next body of musical work earlier this week, describing the album as a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. The songs on the record, per Jonas, reflect on his life from a bird's-eye view and acknowledge the many blessings around him.

He also noted that the LP would detail his experience of being a father and a friend to himself and others, as well as the blessing that music is to him. The album arrives on October 18 via Republic Records. Jonas’ last solo album, Fastlife, was released 13 years ago in 2011.

