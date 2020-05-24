John Cena gives BTS' Suga a shoutout after Yoongi drops new album Agust D2; Daechwita shatters records

John Cena is a renowned BTS ARMY member. The Fast & Furious 9 star gave Suga a shoutout following the release of Min Yoongi's Agust D2.

BTS rapper Suga has the world bowing down to him. Yoongi released his mixtape, Agust D-2, on Friday and it has been the talk of the (social media) town all through the weekend. The Bangtan Boy announced his new solo release with the help of his music video Daechwita. The singer brought forward his alter ego with some help from Jin and Jungkook. Apart from the two BTS members making a cameo in the video, Suga also collaborated with BTS leader RM on a song.

While the ARMY has streamed all the songs, resulting in some mindblowing records being broken within a few hours of Agust D-2's release, it seems like celebrity ARMY member John Cena is also impressed with Suga's mixtape. The WWE wrestler turned actor is a renowned BTS ARMY member. He has never shied away from showering the K-Pop band with love. So it comes as no surprise that Cena decided to give Suga a well-deserved shoutout.

The Fast & Furious 9 star took to Instagram and shared the poster Big Hit Entertainment shared a day before Suga dropped his mixtape. His social media post left the ARMY screaming with joy. Fans took to the post's comments section to shower Cena with some purple love. "I purple uh cena," read a comment. "King supporting king thank you for this," added another fan. "omg yes legend stan agustd," an ARMY member added.

Check out his post below:

With Daechwita, Suga became the first and only Korean Soloist with 4 music videos to have garnered 3 million likes on YouTube. Apart from the Agust D-2 song, Shadow, Eight (IU ft. SUGA) and Agust D boasts of 3 million likes. Daechwita also became the fastest Korean song to have recorded 4 million likes on YouTube. It took the ARMY just 11 hours and 12 minutes to register the record.

What did you think of Daechwita and Agust D-2 album? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

