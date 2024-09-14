Johnny Wactor Death Case: Suspect Pleads Guilty to Robbery That Led to General Hospital Star's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

One of the four people who were charged in the General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor’s death case has pleaded guilty. Leonel Gutierrez, the 18-year-old boy, is also out on bail as per new reports.

Per CBS News, local KTLA 5 as well as Fox 11, who reported the development on Thursday evening, stated that Gutierrez had been released after he posted a bail of $120,000 and when he also pleaded guilty to the two charges of robbery and grand theft.

Meanwhile, the other names are Robert Barceleau, 18, Sergio Estrada, 18, and Frank Olano, 22.

The Los Angeles Police Department alleged that the four people had killed Johnny Wactor back in the month of May while attempting to steal the catalytic converter on the actor’s car.

As per reports, the star was shot in downtown Los Angeles when he approached the robbers.

Talking to PEOPLE, the brother of the late actor Grant Wactor stated that Johnny was a bartender and had just completed his shift at 3:25 a.m. local time. He had left the bar with his female colleague, both of whom were walking towards their vehicles, and this is when the actor noticed these four robbers near his car, as stated by Grant.

The brother has also mentioned that Johnny Wactor had even tried to control the situation by raising his hands up in the air while also protecting his colleague.

“He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back,” Grant had mentioned.

As per the outlet, a coroner’s report stated that the actor had passed away from a gunshot wound to the chest. Meanwhile, the authorities ruled Johnny’s death to be homicide.

Talking about the guilty, Robert Barceleau, as well as Sergio Estrada, were both charged with murder along with the charges of attempted robbery, as reported by CBS News.

The 22-year-old amongst these four people, Olano, has been reportedly charged with being an accessory, along with receiving stolen property, as well as with three counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.

CBS News has even reported that these three people had not pleaded guilty to the stated charge last month.

Johnny Wactor was shot dead on May 25, this year. The well-known face was 37 at the time of his death. Besides being a big name from General Hospital, Wactor was even seen on screen in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, and more.

