Joker: Folie à Deux Star Lady Gaga Reveals Her 'Number One' Priority Is Starting A Family With Partner Michael Polansky: 'I’m So Happy...'

Lady Gaga is making headlines for her latest psychological thriller, Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she plays Harley Quinn alongside her co-star Joaquin Phoenix. While promoting her film, Gaga opened up about her plans and revealed that she is ready to start a family with businessman and her fiance Michael Polansky, with whom she reportedly confirmed her engagement earlier this year. Read on further to know more details!

According to People magazine, Lady Gaga recently shared that she is looking forward to starting a family with her partner, Michael Polansky. While speaking with BuzzFeed Canada about her upcoming Joker sequel, Gaga was asked by the publication if there is anything she hopes to manifest for herself in the next 15 years.

The singer gave a heartfelt answer, telling the outlet, “You know, I’m so happy to be in love, and I’m so excited to have a family, so that’s definitely number one.” She added, "But also, I really believe in the ability to grow as a person."

The Bloody Mary singer singer further mentioned that she believes that feeling can give everyone "hope" and that she wants to keep growing. She continued talking about her plans for the future and added that at age 38, it's fun for her to "embrace the challenge" of being a 38-year-old pop star, noting that she wants to "figure out who I want to be now and what I want to say because I really love women."

The singer concluded by saying she wants to be a "voice" that deserves to be part of their community.

Gaga and Polansky first sparked dating rumors in 2020 when the couple were reportedly seen kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Soon after, they made their relationship official on Instagram. Since then, the duo has supported each other. They recently made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival to support the premiere of her film Joker: Folie à Deux.

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. According to the official synopsis, the film follows Arthur Fleck, now a patient at Arkham State Hospital, who falls in love with a music therapist named Lee (played by Gaga). As the duo experiences "musical madness through their shared delusions, Arthur's followers start a movement to liberate him."