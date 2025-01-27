Jon Hamm Jokes Landman costar Billy Bob Thornton Is a National Treasure—He Just Doesn’t Know Which Nation

Jon Hamm is a legendary actor, but beyond his dramatic talent, he also has a great knack for throwing jokes. While discussing his drama series, the Mad Men actor shared some lighthearted remarks about his co-star Billy Bob Thornton.

Hamm was speaking with the highly acclaimed film critic and radio host Elvis Mitchell at the aforementioned film festival.

The Baby Driver actor began by recalling how he had first met Land Man creator Taylor Sheridan at the same festival back in 2016. He detailed how Sheridan had mentioned having a role in mind that he felt would suit Hamm perfectly.

"Nine years later, from our first meeting at Sundance, Taylor had something for me, and it was Land Man," the Top Gun: Maverick actor added.

He continued, "I signed onto this project with no script — nothing but the idea of what it was going to be — and Billy Bob Thornton. And I said, 'Sure, I'm in! Yes, sir, I'll do that.'... That man is a national treasure — of what nation, I do not know!"

The Disney’s Million Dollar Arm actor was present at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival to promote his latest project The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery.

For those who do not know, the aforementioned outing is an eight-part Audible audio drama that talks about corruption in 1950s Los Angeles. The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery will be released on April 24, this year.

Further in his interview, Jon Hamm went on to state that he has worked hard to get on the stage in the Hollywood film industry where he is at present. The actor also mentioned, “There's no false modesty,” and that he is tremendously grateful and humble about a lot of things that he has achieved in his career.

