Jon Hamm Says Romantic Comedy with Jennifer Aniston Will Showcase Their 'Charming' Side; Details Inside

Recently, Jon Hamm expressed his desire to work with Jennifer Aniston on a romantic comedy. Hamm, who is up for an Emmy for his work on The Morning Show and Fargo, said he would be thrilled to collaborate with Aniston on a romantic comedy in an interview with IndieWire. He thinks it might be a fantastic chance for both actors to show off their charm and sense of humor.

Hamm cited Aniston's triumph in the Adam Sandler-starring Murder Mystery movies as a prime illustration of how well romantic comedies can be done. He suggested that a project akin to this one involving Aniston might succeed, complimenting these films for being both popular and entertaining.

He also cited the 2023 film Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, as evidence that romantic comedies still have a place in theaters. This film's success demonstrates that audiences continue to enjoy the genre, making the prospect of a rom-com starring Aniston even more appealing.

Hamm’s latest projects include playing Coach Carr in the 2024 film adaptation of Mean Girls, as well as a memorable cameo in Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix film Unfrosted, in which he and John Slattery reprise their iconic Mad Men roles as 1960s advertising executives.

The longtime star of the romantic comedy genre Jennifer Aniston has also continued to work on new projects, such as her collaboration with Adam Sandler on Netflix. Aniston, who is well-known for her parts in movies like He's Just Not That Into You and Just Go With It, is anticipated to stay in Alex Levy's role in the next season of The Morning Show.

Hamm will voice a character in the upcoming animated film Transformers One. While it is unclear whether he will return for the fourth season of The Morning Show, his participation in a variety of projects demonstrates his versatility as an actor.

Aniston's continued appearances in film and television demonstrate her enduring influence in the romantic comedy genre and beyond. Both actors are thus making significant contributions to their respective fields through their various roles and projects.

