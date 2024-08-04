Josh Hartnett Is 'Hardcore' Taylor Swift Fan After Attending Eras Tour Concert With Daughters: 'This Is A Little Over The Top...'

Josh Hartnett is making headlines as he stars as a serial killer named Cooper in the newly released M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller film Trap. The film follows Cooper, who attends a pop music concert of Lady Raven with his teen daughter (Ariel Donoghue). However, he realizes they are at the center of a much darker event as the FBI sets up a trap to catch the Butcher at the event.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Hartnett revealed that he attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in London with his daughters after he finished filming his movie.

The actor shared that before the concert, he didn’t understand the level of excitement and dedication fans had for music concerts, noting, "Some of the stuff, while we were filming, I was thinking, 'God, this is a little over the top, the amount of the fervor of the audience, and they know every word."

Hartnett said he thought the fandom depiction seemed excessive, but after he went to her concert and noticed the environment, he realized it was all justified, saying, "I became well-versed after the movie."

The Oppenheimer actor also shared that his kids weren't into pop music when they filmed Trap last year. He explained that when they heard about the Eras Tour from their friends at school, because they were all "into the concept, they just immediately became Swifties — and really hardcore Swifties."

Hartnett mentioned that because of his daughters, they listened to her music for "six months nonstop" in the car before he finally took them to her show.

During his candid conversation with the outlet, Josh Hartnett also revealed the Taylor Swift album he and his kids enjoyed listening to the most, noting, "The album that they play a lot at our house is 1989, and I like that album. It's a good album." The actor then said that the fun part of being a father is that your kids introduce you to "new things" you never knew you’d be interested in, and you end up doing things you wouldn’t do for yourself.

Meanwhile, Trap is now playing in theaters. The film stars Josh Hartnett, Alison Pill, Hayley Mills, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Jonathan Langdon, Mark Bacolcol, Marnie McPhail, Kid Cudi, Marcia Bennett, and more.