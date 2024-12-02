Judy Dench Reveals Her Pet Parrot Calls Her A 'Sl*t' But She's Seemingly Okay With It; Hilarious Story Inside

Dame Judy Dench has truly got an interesting and entertaining pet. The actress revealed that she got an African grey pet parrot who name-calls her and also is very much hilarious according to the veteran star.

Dench conversed with The Times and talked about her upcoming 90th birthday and about life in general. During the discussion, she also touched up on her pet parrot who likes swearing.

The actress mentioned, that her parrot says, “You’re a sl*t’, ‘you’re a slag.” Dench added, “She has said ‘Boris Johnson,’ but she didn’t get that from me.” She further revealed that he pet listens to the radio and that she is very “funny”. The actress expressed that everyone should have a parrot or myna bird and that their voices are absolutely wonderful.

The performer further talked about how she spends her time as of late saying that she had been doing a lot of things, something every single day of the week. Dench mentioned that she paints on Tuesday evenings, that she had been given some clay, and is she is teaching herself a bit of that.

The veteran actress also revealed, “I play Bananagrams (the word game). I’m an absolute fiend at it. And then there’s a very good card game called Bitch that we play.”

While talking about starting a new decade in her life, she said that she would be thinking about turning 29 instead of 90 because according to her there isn't a point in having a negative attitude especially these days when there is a lot to be concerned about.

The performer expressed getting depressed when she visited London. She mentioned giving money to the homeless charity, Crisis at Christmas. Dench shared that we should be concerned about that.

She told the outlet that there are multiple people who do not have jobs and are just on the streets and many people do not have enough which is a “terrible, desperate state of affairs.”

