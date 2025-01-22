Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Director Releases New Unseen Footage To Prove He Didn’t Harass Actress

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to harassment

In a new turn of events in the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the director has come forward with unseen footage from the movie It Ends with Us to prove that he did not harass his co-star, Blake Lively.

In Blake Lively’s lawsuit, she alleged that Justin Baldoni “leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good.’”

In response, Baldoni’s legal team released three takes from the movie, claiming this footage represented the entirety of what was shot for that scene. They included a title card stating: “Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism.”

The footage shows the two co-stars disagreeing over how to portray the intimacy of the scene.

In the scene, Baldoni can be seen going in for a kiss, but Lively hesitates, suggesting that they should be talking during the scene, as it would feel more romantic if the characters were conversing as well as dancing.

In response, Baldoni compares the dynamic between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, stating that “Ryan and Blake talk all the time,” whereas he and his wife, Emily, simply stare at each other. He also added that the actress from Gossip Girl would find that “terrifying.”

In response, Blake Lively is heard stating, “I’d be like, ‘Oh no, I found a sociopath.’”

The footage, which captures the exchange of words between Justin Baldoni and the A Simple Favor actress, also shows Baldoni moving near Lively’s neck while asking if his beard is getting on her during the scene. Lively laughs and replies, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you.”

To this, Baldoni responds by saying, “It smells good.”

Blake Lively filed her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on December 20, 2024.

