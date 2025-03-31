Justin Bieber Drops Adorable PICS With Son Jack Blues After Squashing Divorce Rumors With Wife Hailey Bieber; SEE

Justin Bieber and his son, Jack Blues, enjoyed some father-son time as the musician put up pictures together on his Instagram account. The carousel post includes various moments of the 7-month-old having fun with the Peaches crooner.

In the first picture of the post, Jack Blues leans on Bieber in what appears to be the backyard. The new dad in the town has, however, hid the latter’s face by using a purple emoji for privacy.

In the other picture, the singer shared a screenshot of himself on a FaceTime call with his son by smartly hiding his firstborn’s face. For the caption, the Baby singer cryptically wrote, “Hate to take your feelings ransom.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Bieber shared a glimpse of his son. On March 27, the musician shared some intimate family moments, where he was snapped cuddling with his son, and some others included his clicks with his wife. In one of the pictures, Jack adorably holds his father’s face while lying on the floor of his backyard.

Often quieter in the public domain, the Hold On singer is now opening up about his personal growth and shares glimpses of his intimate life with his close ones.

In the recently shared jamming video with the friends, Bieber used the caption that read, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.” He further added, “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

In another personal post on the same day, the musician also talked about wanting to work on his anger issues. He wrote, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

Meanwhile, Bieber and his wife put out a strong message on their social media platforms, shutting down the rumors of the duo splitting up. They stated, “We have nothing to prove today. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son in August 2024.