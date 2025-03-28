Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Breakup Rumors with Bold Instagram Posts; See Here

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have made it clear they are not letting rumors affect them. On March 27, Justin shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring Hailey standing outside his music room at home. She wore an all-black outfit with retro sunglasses, but what caught attention was her left hand.

Hailey Bieber, wearing her wedding ring, held up her middle finger at the camera, seemingly addressing ongoing criticism about their marriage. She later re-shared the post on her Instagram Story, reinforcing their message.

Before the bold Instagram post, Justin had already responded to speculation about his marriage. On March 21, he shared a 2019 Instagram post from Hailey, stating that her words were “still relevant, boo.”

In that post, Hailey opened up about her struggles with self-confidence and online negativity. “No matter how amazing life may look from the outside, I struggle,” she wrote.

“I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry.” She continued, “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough.”

Following Hailey’s resurfaced message, Justin Bieber shared his own thoughts on social media. On March 22, he posted a video of himself playing music and admitted to struggling with self-worth.

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he wrote. “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people.” Earlier that day, he also posted, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

Justin and Hailey have faced constant scrutiny since their 2018 wedding. The couple, who welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, seven months ago, have often been the subject of breakup rumors. However, their recent social media activity sends a clear message.