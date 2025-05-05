Justin Bieber’s Latest Photos From Snowboarding Trip Spark Concerns Over Dr*g Use; Fans Request Him to Get Help

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of dr*gs.

Justin Bieber's fans are not happy with the singer, and they are expressing concern over his alleged dr*g use. The 31-year-old posted a photo of himself smoking a bong while on a snowboarding trip with friends over the weekend, and it is not sitting well with his fans.

Advertisement

The picture also featured his friend, musician Eddie Benjamin, who is seen playing guitar in a room while Bieber is seen smoking pot on the balcony. In another image, he is dressed in gray sweatpants, pink socks, a red hoodie, and a matching beanie while the glass bong is visible behind his leg.

Fans expressed worries about the singer's behaviour in the comment section. "I hate to see you smoking weed all the time," one user wrote. Another added, "Always thought @justinbieber was better than that… You're not setting a good example for your young fans."

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one person saying, "Justin, you look so unhappy and if you truly believe in Jesus Christ you would be more joyful… you've got to talk to Him and trust Him with your life! You've got this my friend love n prayers (sic)." While another commented, "It's not normal to be smoking green all day. please get help."

Advertisement

In February, his representatives dismissed "harmful" drug use allegations, calling the rumors "exhausting and pitiful." They also assured the public that Justin was in a "good place" with his wife, Hailey Bieber, after welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Despite the statement, Bieber has been seen smoking on multiple occasions, including at Coachella, where a video showed him lighting a joint next to his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon. Hailey was seen guiding the teen away from the smoke.

While the couple has maintained a united front, rumors are rife that Hailey is also concerned about the singer's health.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: David Beckham's 50th Birthday Party Shut Down at 3 AM; Find Out What Happened