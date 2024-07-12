Justin Timberlake Concert Ticket Prices Suffer After DWI Scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Justin Timberlake’s ongoing world tour has recorded a new career-low. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in late April, has taken a hit in light of his recent DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) arrest in New York.

The ticket prices for the U.S. leg of the tour were considerably slashed to as low as single-digit prices after initially being priced at around $100. This comes after the pop star’s arrest made headlines for not complying with the officers and failing sobriety tests.

Justin Timberlake’s ongoing world tour might be a flop

The ticket prices for Justin Timberlake’s Lexington, Kentucky show on July 9, seemingly matched with the date set. Ticket sites listed the prices for the concert in Rupp Arena for a minimal $9, RadarOnline reported.

An X (formerly Twitter) page, Under Face Value, posted screen grabs of the flogged prices and exposed the listings for other sections of the Kentucky venue as $12. The post’s caption announced, “$12 tickets to see Justin Timberlake tonight at Rupp Arena but you better hurry.”

However, the concert had kicked off with the hopes of selling out arenas with tickets originally priced at over $100. Besides the 43-year-old star’s DWI arrest, sources speculate that his latest album’s poor commercial success had also contributed to the world tour flopping, per The Sun.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour began with its first show in Vancouver, Canada on April 29 and is expected to go on until late December this year. Launched in support of his new and sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, the world tour is also Timberlake’s first in five years.

Earlier this year, the 10-time Grammy winner released the first single, Selfish, which climbed up to only No.19 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He also had to cancel his show in Columbia, South Carolina on June 8 for unknown reasons.

Justin Timberlake’s friends want him to take a break from music

Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest has almost turned his world upside down. From his spiraling world tour to marriage troubles with his wife Jessica Biel, the singer is dealing with much at the moment.

As the chaos ensues, the pop star’s friends have reportedly expressed concerns for his health. “Justin's friends want him to take another extended break from music to focus on his health and wellbeing,” a source told The Sun on July 10.

Jessica Biel is reportedly “embarrassed” by Timberlake’s arrest under the charges of DWI in Sag Harbor, New York on June 18. The police department told the media that he was unable to pass the standard sobriety tests, declined the breathalyzer tests, and stank of alcohol. The singer has maintained his innocence though, and spent a night in lock-up.

The Palmer actor was initially stopped for driving past a stop sign and the officer-in-charge stated in the complaint he failed to keep on the right of the road.

Despite his glorious career, the former NSYNC band member is struggling to match pace with the current tour moguls like Beyonce and Taylor Swift. This has apparently left him under “intense pressure” to compete and with his tour not getting sellouts.

Justin Timberlake is scheduled for a July 26 hearing of his DWI case. The date also marks the first day of his Poland leg of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

