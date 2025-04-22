Kanye West Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Bianca Censori Amid Shocking Incest Revelation; Find More

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori show up united amid the rapper's recent controversial tweets following a series of erratic behavior. The couple were pictured side by side after Easter Monday, when the rapper's shocking revelation of incest in his recent music release.

The couple, whose union has come under scrutiny during the past few months, stood together in the photo captioned simply "fit pic," West posted on X. Censori wore a bright baby-blue bodysuit and leather thigh-high boots, while West sported an all-black outfit.

The post followed only hours after West shocked fans by announcing disturbing personal encounters in a tweet advertising a new song called Cousin. In the post, West stated that he had acted inappropriately with a male cousin as a child. The message also mentioned feelings of guilt related to a cousin's subsequent incarceration for murder.

"Perhaps in my self-centered mess, I felt it was my fault that I showed him those magazines when he was 6 and we acted out what we saw," West posted on X.

West's Cousin music video included a psychedelic montage of erratic imagery, to which he continuously sang repeated references to explicit language describing the childhood event. The material prompted broad alarm and censure on social media.

This is the latest in a run of erratic internet rants from Ye. His social media presence was suspended briefly in February after he made derogatory comments toward several communities, although his page has since been restored.

Despite the tempest around West, things seem to be patching up between him and Censori. As per the Daily Mail, the two were seen together in Spain, having dinner at a Balearic Islands restaurant. This comes on the heels of rumors of a break-up, which suggested that Bianca Censori had 'dumped' him and had tried to have him committed.

Kanye West is reportedly recording a new album called WW3, with Cousin set to feature on the tracklist.

