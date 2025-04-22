Kanye West Reignites Jay-Z Feud, Reveals What Caused Major Fallout Post Jail Collab: 'He Told Me Either Leave...'

Kanye West revisits what he claims ignited his publicized past beef with Jay-Z, and for the Donda rapper, their political disagreements are to blame. West has claimed that Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter's verse on their collaboration, Jail increased tension between them.

In a since-deleted tweet posted on April 20 on X, the Bully rapper, 47, alleged the feud between him and Carter flared anew while making their 2021 song Jail, on West's 2021 album, Donda.

He cited an argument over Carter's verse, which contained a biting line referencing West's ubiquitous red Make America Great Again hat — a reference to his infamous support towards President Donald Trump. In the Jail verse, Carter rapped, "Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home.'"

In the words of West, Carter issued him a threat while producing the song: either retain the line condemning the red hat, or eliminate Jay-Z's input in the song altogether. He wrote on X, "Why did Jay Z have to say ‘no red hat’ on Jail. That s*** tore me to my soul. We fought about it, and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off. Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against ‘the program.’"

West intimated that the time was an emotional trigger and hinted at a sense of betrayal, even wondering if Carter was coerced into putting the line in the song. He added, "Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?"

Recently, in another social media tirade, West had hurled insensitive comments at Carter's twins, Rumi and Sir, whom he shares with Beyoncé, questioning the intellect of the children. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, answered quietly but assertively, handling the matter with a lighthearted Instagram message.

After criticism, Kanye West made a half-apology on social media, saying he is sorry in retrospect and that he still loves Jay-Z.

