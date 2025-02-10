Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated After Antisemitic Posts Spark Outrage; Here's What Happened

Kanye West’s X (formerly Twitter) account has been deactivated after he made a series of Antisemitic statements. On Monday morning, his page was replaced with the message: “This account doesn’t exist.” It is unclear whether West deleted his account himself or if X took action.

Elon Musk reinstated West’s account in 2023, eight months after he previously posted an image of a swastika blended with a Star of David.

Before his account disappeared, West was active on Super Bowl Sunday, posting about Taylor Swift and receiving a “potentially sensitive content” warning.

Musk commented on the posts, saying: “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW [not safe for work]. You should not be seeing that anymore.”

West known as Ye, posted a series of antisemitic messages before his account was deactivated. In one post, he wrote: “IM A NAZI. I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT BITCHES.”

In another, he stated: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST ANY OF THEM.” His remarks sparked huge criticism from various public figures and organizations.

David Schwimmer condemned West’s statements, saying: “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

Advertisement

The American Jewish Committee criticized West’s remarks, saying he continues to purposefully use his platform to spew anti-Jewish hatred. The Campaign Against Antisemitism called his recent posts an antisemitic rampage.

Piers Morgan also weighed in on West’s downfall, writing: “So disappointed that Kanye West has deleted his X account… said nobody. From genius rap superstar to demented, vile, racist, anti-Semitic, misogynist, violence-inducing troll. What a sad, pathetic downfall.”

Before his account disappeared, West posted: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.” It remains unclear whether X will reinstate his account again in the future.

ALSO READ: Isla Fisher Gets Candid About Her Split From Ex Sacha Baren Cohen; Says 'Never Imagined Family Being Separated'