Kate Cassidy Claims Liam Payne Planned To Marry Her Within A Year: 'None Of This Feels Real'

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has revealed that she and the One Direction alum planned to be engaged or married within a year when they sat manifesting their futures a few weeks before the singer, 31, plunged to his death.

A postmortem examination report for Payne stated that he died of multiple traumas and “internal and external hemorrhage” after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 23, a week after the Teardrops singer’s tragic and untimely passing, Cassidy said she feels like she lost the “best part” of herself. The New Jersey-born influencer added that she wished Payne could see his impact on the world and the happiness and positivity he brought to his family, friends, and millions of fans.

“You are so incredibly loved,” Cassidy wrote in her message to Payne, adding, “You are—because I can’t say were—my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did.”

She continued: “None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side.”

Describing the singer as someone with the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit, Cassidy shared a note from him that she kept close.

According to her, it read: “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.”

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned,” she added. “You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Cassidy, who had been dating Payne for two years before his death, said she would love him for the rest of her life and beyond. She promised to carry their dreams and memories with her wherever she goes.

Cassidy and Payne had been together in Argentina since at least early October, attending his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert in the South American country. Two days before the musician’s death, however, she flew back to Florida, documenting the trip on social media. She noted that her stay in Argentina with Payne was originally planned for only five days but ended up being extended to two weeks, and she does not like to stay in one place for long.

One of Cassidy’s friends previously told The Post that Payne was “very unhappy” about her leaving him alone and “begged her to stay.”

“He didn’t know why she would leave him, but she wanted to be home with her dog. He didn’t like that at all. He was really moody about it,” the friend added.

Cassidy previously addressed Payne’s death on Friday, thanking everyone for the kind words sent her way during this difficult time. At the time, she requested people grant her the “grace and space” needed to navigate her loss in private.

