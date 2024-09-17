While you may spotted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always at formal events, they surely know how to have fun. Meghan Markle once revelaed about her and Prince's secret sneak-out story.

The Duchess of Sussex recalls going to a Halloween party in the early years of her relationship with her now-husband, the Duke of Sussex, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Meghan revealed to DeGeneres that Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie, together with her husband Jack Brooksbank, had previously paid her a visit in Toronto, Canada.

Markle revealed, "He came to see me in Toronto and our friends, his cousin Eugenie and now her husband, Jack, they came as well. The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

She further added, "We were able to have one last exciting night out because the theme was post-apocalyptic, so we dressed extremely bizarrely." Harry and Meghan announced in March 2020 that they were going to stepdown as senior members of the royal family. The couple moved to Santa Barbara, California, after that.

The pair has since made Santa Barbara, California, their home. Harry and Markle have two children, Archie and Lilibet. Although the family could have "gotten dressed up and gone out" the following year because of the move, Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres that they instead decided to spend Halloween at home.

Advertisement

There may have been a thaw in the icy relationship of the Royals and Harry. Recently, King Charles shared public 40th birthday greetings for his estranged son Prince Harry.

The official Royal Family social media accounts posted a picture of Harry smiling with an emoji of a cake and added, "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday,"

Prince William, Harry's estranged brother, and his wife Kate also shared the same birthday post. This is the first brithday wish for Harry since 2021.

Many people view it as an olive branch from the royal family, particularly because Harry has been at odds with Charles and William ever since he blasted them in his very critical Netflix series and his shocking book, Spare.

ALSO READ: 'Deserves A Second Chance': Anna Delvey's Team Reacts As The View Corrects 'False and Defamatory' Statement About Ex-Con Artist