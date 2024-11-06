Kate Nash Opens Up About Hiding Her Bisexuality At A Young Age: 'You’re Constantly Being Judged'

Kate Nash described the challenges of ascertaining her bisexuality as she grew up. The Foundations singer detailed the struggles arising from not disclosing her sexuality while in elementary school due to the stigma surrounding bisexuality.

In an interview with Origins with Cush Jumbo, Nash opened up about never coming out when she was in primary school and struggling with self-acceptance. The discussion also turned to the sexual education Nash has had, where she recalled one time being taught that mas*****tion is a sin.

She recounted a time in which a fellow student came out as bisexual, though most of her peers only reacted negatively, some even calling her 'a freak', 'a weirdo' and 'a creep.' Nash confessed that she, for example, did not take part in stopping such bullying when it happened; she often pondered on whether wanting to kiss girls was a bad thing or not.

The Coffee Wars star said, "And then at school, I remember a girl saying to me, 'It's just so disgusting; the thought of two girls kissing, like, just makes me feel sick,' and I'm like, ‘Yeah, me too.' But actually, I'm like, 'I think I want to kiss girls. Is something wrong with me?"

Nash recalled that as a teenager, when she engaged in mas*****tion every night, she thought that she was "like sinning my soul away, desperately sinning," though she did not know that it was a normal thing to do. The blame primarily fell on the education system, which mocked such things rather than providing proper information.

Later, with age, Nash’s worldviews transformed, including that while she was a teenage student at the BRIT School she was able to understand and appreciate bisexuality. There she thought she was free to do or felt more comfortable with expanding her sexuality. The Kiss That Grrrl singer seems to have had a circle of homosexual friends inviting them to share stories and in this setting, she found it easy rather than trying to pretend bisexuality was disgusting.

Nash has been vocal about her personal life and struggles in her interviews, particularly when it came to body image issues. In 2017, in an interview for The Independent, she explained how she coped with body image issues as a public person when faced with inappropriate comments about her body and face. She said to the outlet, "When you’re a woman, you have such a strange relationship with your body because—especially when you’re in the public eye—you’re constantly being judged."

Kate Nash, who became famous for her song Foundations in 2007 as well as her first album Made of Bricks, is still not shy about saying what is going on in her life. Apart from her music career, she has also ventured into the acting field and appeared in a significant role in the Netflix show Glow. Her new album 9 Sad Symphonies, released in June 2024, is available on all music streaming platforms.

