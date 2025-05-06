Katy Perry Reacts to FAKE PICS of Met Gala 2025 Visit, Reveals If Her Mother Knew It Was AI; ‘Praying For...'

Katy Perry who recently became a big name by visiting the outerspace, took to social media and expressed her views related to AI and fake images. While the world still has not gotten over the dazzling images of the Met Gala, the singer took the time to address some fake news.

The songstress posted on her social media and spoke about why she could not be a part of the Met Gala 2025.

Talking about the event that took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York on May 5, the Tommie Sunshine's Megasix Smash-Up singer wrote in her Instagram post, “couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL)”

Katy Perry then went on to add that this year, she was with her mother, also explaining that her mom was safe from the “bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all,” she added at the end of her caption.

Looking at the social media upload, it seems like the This Is How We Do singer first heard the news from her mother, who sent her a text that read, “Crystal just sent this,” with a laughing emoji.

As seen in the images, which are fake and have been generated using artificial intelligence, Katy Perry could be seen setting foot on the stairs of the venue.

She could be seen wearing a black coat with white lines and a leather skirt. While the images feel very real, the look of Katy Perry defines that she is not the real singer.

