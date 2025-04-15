Katy Perry Returns to Earth After Historical Space Trip; Singer’s Daughter Watches in Awe

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 4, watched her mother create history after returning from her space trip. On April 14, the Dark Horse singer returned to Earth after her historic tour to space with an all-women crew.

Perry was part of Blue Origin's crew alongside CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

The 4-year-old was dressed in her own space suit as she looked up at the sky with a bright smile and watched the capsule descend to the ground. After spending a few minutes in space, Perry landed on Earth, which was captured live on Blue Origin's official website.

The proud mom took a daisy flower with her on the space tour, giving a nod to her daughter. She stepped out of the capsule, holding the flower up to the sky before leaning down to plant a kiss on the flower.

"This experience is second to being a mom," the singer told reporters after her return to the Earth. She admitted that it was hard for her to leave her home planet and her daughter behind, but she surrendered to the universe.

She had to trust that the universe would take care of her in space and protect her loved ones back home. "To go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness, and fearlessness," she said about her journey.

The singer spoke to Elle ahead of her mission and quipped that space would finally get some "glam." She further joked that the all-women crew would "put the 'ass' in astronaut." According to Blue Origin, the shuttle is autonomous and would operate without crew support.

Perry also shared several social media posts, flaunting the space suit of the female crew, counting down to the launch, and more!