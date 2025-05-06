Did Katy Perry Attend Met Gala 2025? AI Images Take Over Internet AGAIN Confusing Fans

Katy Perry has found herself at the center of viral attention once again, this time due to AI-generated photos of her at the 2025 Met Gala. Despite not attending the prestigious event, Perry became a trending topic on social media again, with many fans believing she had made an appearance.

As the 2025 Met Gala unfolded on April 5, an array of AI-generated images of Perry in a striking black latex gown began circulating on X (formerly Twitter). The realistic photos showed the pop star on the museum’s iconic staircase, wearing a skintight outfit with a cut-out pinstripe blazer bodice.

The ensemble quickly gained attention, with many fans claiming Perry had outshone actual Met Gala attendees such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid.

Social media users even dubbed Katy Perry’s look the 'outfit of the night,' and some went as far as calling her the 'Queen of the Met Gala.' However, Perry’s fans were quick to spot the digital nature of the images, pointing out a sloppy detail in one photo where the dress seemed to blend into her skin at the waist, confirming the images were AI-generated.

Although the AI photos caused a stir, the reality is that Perry was not at the Met Gala this year. Fans noticed that she wasn’t listed on the leaked guest list and speculated that her absence was due to her preparations for the North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour, which kicks off this week, as per DailyMail.

The 2025 Met Gala’s theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica Miller's work, and the event focused heavily on Black dandyism and menswear.

This is not the first time Katy Perry has been involved in AI-generated Met Gala photos. Last year, when she also skipped the event, stunning fake photos of her in a dramatic floral gown went viral across platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit. Perry responded to the viral images humorously, sharing two of the photos on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Couldn't make it to the MET; had to work.”

She also shared a text from her mom, who was fooled by the images. Her mom, Mary, sent a message saying, "Hi, Heather! Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade; you are your own float, lol." Perry responded with, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

While Perry was absent, many other A-list celebrities also skipped the event, including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé. The 2025 Met Gala’s theme celebrated Black tailoring and menswear, with an exhibit showcasing Black fashion history. The event was co-chaired by Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James as the honorary chair.

