Katy Perry Regrets ‘Kissing the Ground’ and ‘Making a Public Spectacle’ of Space Trip Amid Criticism: Report

Katy Perry's 11-minute spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft has sparked intense backlash from several netizens and celebrities alike. The space mission, funded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' space exploration company, has been criticised for its questionable environmental impact.

Now, it is being reported that the singer has some regrets about the space trip. "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it," Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

The source further told the publication that Perry regrets "kissing the ground" after landing and her "close-up camera moments" inside the capsule. However, the pop star is yet to publicly address the criticism surrounding her suborbital spaceflight.

The first all-female space crew in over 60 years also included Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Reacting to the space mission, Emily Ratajkowski took to TikTok earlier this week and said that the space trip was "beyond parody," criticizing the six women for "destroying the planet." She also said that she is "disgusted" by the dramatic antics.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde expressed her disdain on her Instagram Story. Poking fun at the way Perry kissed the ground upon landing, she wrote, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

On an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends earlier this month, Olivia Munn called the space trip "obnoxious," adding that the space trip didn't further our knowledge or help mankind in any way.

Amy Schumer also mocked the mission in a sarcastic Instagram video, where she humorously claimed that she had been added last-minute to the flight. She held up a Black Panther toy jokingly, saying, "I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the subway, and I got the text and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' so I'm going to space."

Recently, King defended her decision to be a part of the historic space mission. She told Entertainment Tonight that there was "nothing frivolous" about what she did, and she is "very disappointed and very saddened" by the trolling and hurtful comments.

