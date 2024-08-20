Pitbull Denies Removing Kesha’s Name from 'Timber' Video, Says He Has 'Nothing But Love' for Her

On August 18, Pitbull addressed the controversy surrounding his 2013 hit song Timber, featuring Kesha. He acknowledged that the title of the music video had been changed from Pitbull – Timber (Official Video) ft. Kesha to Pitbull – Timber (Official Video), with Kesha's credit removed.

Fans also noticed that the thumbnail featuring Kesha was replaced. Pitbull explained that these modifications were part of an update to the video's presentation, not an attempt to downplay Kesha's involvement. He addressed the concerns of fans who were worried about the changes.

Pitbull responded to the reaction on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that he had no intention of excluding Kesha from the video credits. He mentioned that his team is investigating why these changes occurred. Pitbull emphasized that his collaboration with Kesha remains important and cherished.

He reassured his supporters that his support for Kesha is unwavering, and that nothing can diminish the value of their collaboration. Pitbull concluded his message by expressing his ongoing appreciation for Kesha and signing off with his signature line, "Dale!"

Kesha made serious allegations against Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) during their nearly decade-long legal battle, accusing him of physical, emotional, and sexual assault. This difficult chapter in her life came to an end in June 2023, when the lawsuit was finally settled out of court.

According to rumors, the outcome of this prolonged legal fight influenced Kesha's decision to leave her previous management and record company. Variety reported in December 2023 that Kesha's departure marked a significant shift in her career and the beginning of a new era.

Advertisement

This change comes after her lawsuit against Gottwald was resolved; for nearly ten years, this case overshadowed her public and professional lives. Additionally, the credits associated with Kesha's music have sparked discussions among fans and industry observers. A notable topic of debate is how Kesha's songs are often strongly linked to her identity, even in collaborations with other artists like Pitbull.

Following the legal settlement between Kesha and Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), both parties released statements on Instagram. Kesha mentioned that she was unable to speak specifically about the allegations of sexual abuse against Gottwald, who continued to deny the accusations but wished her well.

Kesha initially sued Gottwald in 2014, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005. Gottwald denied these claims and filed a countersuit. In 2016, a judge dismissed Kesha's claims, leading to a series of legal challenges.

A week before the scheduled trial date in Gottwald's defamation lawsuit against Kesha, the New York Court of Appeals made a significant ruling. The court determined that Gottwald qualified as a public figure, meaning he would need to meet a higher standard of proof to succeed in his defamation claim.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pitbull Announces Party After Dark Tour With Special Guest T-Pain: Location, Date, Tickets And Everything We Know