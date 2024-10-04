'About To Make Some Major Moves': Kesha Shares Exciting Plans About New Music After Longstanding Legal Battle Against Dr Luke

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Kesha is making a move to groove the world with her new beats.

The nostalgic singer has come forth to talk about her plans to change the music industry, after the nearly decade-long battle against producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

Sharing her views in an interview with Elle, the Tik Tok songstress also gave insights into her forthcoming album.

She stressed that the album would embody "joy," adding that people around her are aware of her personality, being a fun human. “My soul is very fun. My name means ‘innocent joy, ’” the musician stated, while also adding that people can take only so much before feeling wrecked.

As she stated that her soul needs this album to have the joy back in her life, Kesha went on to detail that she had fought hard for this particular moment for a very long period in her life.

Now that the singer has come up with her own label, Kesha Records, she has some big plans in her mind, to bring a revolution in the music industry, over the period of next 10 years.

Stating that the industry should be afraid of her, the Die Young artist added, “I’m about to make some major moves and shift this s**. I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner.”

She also stressed that her legacy has now become to make sure what happened to her does not happen to anybody else again. Back in the month of July, Kesha released her first single, Joyride as an independent artist, after parting ways with RCA Records and Vector Management, in June 2023.

This marked as a new beginning for the musician after settling a long and tiring legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

In a nearly decade-long battle of suit and countersuits, the True Colors artist had accused Dr. Luke of drugging her and then raping her, while the latter responded that the artist made it all up and defamed him.

Both the celebrities made an announcement back in the month of June 2023, with Kesha stating, "Only God knows what happened that night."

Meanwhile Luke stated that nothing had happened between them and that he had never drugged her. Both the parties had revealed on Instagram that they had agreed to a resolution in the case, following a statement from each of the persons involved.

