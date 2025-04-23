Kevin Hart Set to Host BET Awards 2025: Here’s Everything We Know About the Ceremony So Far

Kevin Hart has been officially roped in to host the BET Awards 2025. The ceremony will be taking place to celebrate 25 years of the organization, and the comedian will return to take center stage after almost 15 years. The event will be available to stream live on June 9 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Hart, who previously took over the ceremony as a host in 2011, is one of the well-known comedians in the industry. He has been presented with Emmy nominations for his shows, Die Hart and The Roast of Tom Brady.

Other notable titles by the media personality include Comic View: One Night Stand and Real Husbands of Hollywood. The comedian went on to receive BET nominations for both shows.

Meanwhile, welcoming Hart back into the role of the host for the award ceremony, the president of BET released a statement, showering praises on the comic. The document read, “For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards.”

It further stated, “His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration.”

As for the ceremony, the organizers have celebrated the best of black entertainers in the music, sports, and film industries since 2001. Expressing his excitement over collaborating with the BET Awards again, Hart released a statement wherein he claimed, “I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments. I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night.”

The comedian further added, “It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited.”

The BET Awards have been previously hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Regina Hall, Leslie Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock, Chris Tucker, Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah, and Jamie Foxx.

