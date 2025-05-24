Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Verdict Out: 8 Out of 10 Found Guilty, But Here's Why They Won't Be Jailed

Eight of ten men on trial for the 2016 armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian were convicted on Friday by a French court. Yet, none will face any extra time behind bars.

Judges issued mostly suspended sentences based on the old age and state of health of the convicted robbers, as per NBC news.

Advertisement

The conviction, handed down by a three-judge and six-juror panel almost nine years after the celebrity-robbery caper, finally brought legal resolution to a case. Kardashian has all along referred to it as "the most terrifying experience" of her life.

The court recognized the ordeal she went through, being bound, gagged, and held hostage by gun-wielding attackers in her Paris hotel suite during Fashion Week. The thieves got away with more than $6 million worth of jewelry, including a diamond ring and sentimental items that traced back to Kardashian's deceased father.

The 69-year-old gang leader, Aomar Aït Khedache received an eight-year sentence, but five years were suspended. Three other robbers involved who were sentenced to seven years, also had most of their jail time suspended.

Because of their ages, most in their 60s and 70s, the men earned the nickname "les papys braqueurs," or "grandpa robbers."

Presiding Judge David De Pas mentioned the defendants' age, as well as their ill health, and the decade-long wait for proceedings as justification for the leniency. All of the convicted men were sent home free.

Advertisement

Kardashian, per the outlet, also reacted graciously in a statement: "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."

Khedache's DNA on bindings utilized in the attack was instrumental in breaking the case. Testifying during the trial, Kardashian confronted him and extended forgiveness.

The robbery transformed how the Skims mogul managed fame in the age of the internet. Previously, she led a diamon-lit, geo-tagged, very public life on social media which sometimes revealed her real-time location to the world.

"People were watching," Kim Kardashian said. "They knew where I was." She has since ceased posting live locations online.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian a Lawyer Now? Beauty Mogul ‘Finally’ Graduates Law Program After 6 Years