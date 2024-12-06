Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Message for 'Little Man' Saint West On His 9th Birthday: 'I Always Wanna Believe...'

Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Saint West’s 9th birthday on December 5 with sweet Instagram photos and a heartfelt caption. The SKIMS founder, 44, shared several pictures of them snuggling together.

Sharing the inspo behind this year’s theme, Kardashian, who shares her son with ex-husband Kanye West, wrote in the caption of her post, “My birthday boy turns 9 today. I was going through my photos, and most of our pics are snuggling, cuddling pics. I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever.”

“So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you,” she added.

In the comments section, Saint received birthday greetings from some of his mom’s famous friends, like Malika Haqq, who wrote, “That is you, boy! Happy birthday, Sainty,” and La La Anthony, who added, “Love u Sainty!!! Happy Birthday!!!”

He also received love from his grandmother, Kris Jenner, 69, who wrote via Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson, Saint! From the moment you were born, you’ve brought so much light, laughter, and love into all of our lives.”

The beloved momager praised Saint for being the best brother, son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend, describing him as exceptionally smart, funny, and full of life.

“I love you to the moon and back, forever and always. Lovey Xo,” she concluded.

Kim also shares North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with Kanye West. She, however, is pretty much a single parent to her kids with the rapper, who married Bianca Censori shortly after his split from the reality star, according to a People source.

“Kanye is sadly not much around,” an insider told People in October.

The Grammy winner was last photographed with all four of his children in September when they performed together at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan, China.

Kardashian and West were married for seven years between 2014 and 2021.

