Kim Kardashian’s 15,000 USD Bid for Late Father Rob’s Bible Rejected by O.J. Simpson’s Estate; Here’s Why

Kim Kardashian recently attempted to purchase a Bible once owned by O.J. Simpson, which was inscribed by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The SKIMS founder offered USD 15,000 for the religious text, which held sentimental value for her family. However, the executors of Simpson’s estate declined her bid because the item was already contracted for sale through Goldin Auctions.

Estate executor Malcolm LaVergne confirmed to PEOPLE that he had no choice but to reject Kim Kardashian’s offer. "The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend USD 15,000 of estate money, why would I spend USD 15,000 in attorney's fees, to sell it to Kim for USD 15,000?" he stated.

"That's a zero-sum game. That's a bad business model. If Kim had offered USD 150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction."

The Bible, a personalized copy of The Living Bible, was gifted to Simpson by Robert Kardashian Sr. in June 1994, shortly after Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Kardashian, who was a close friend and legal defender of Simpson, left a heartfelt message in the book.

"O.J., this book will help," Kardashian wrote in blue ballpoint pen. "God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

The auction for the Bible is currently ongoing at Goldin Auctions, with a leading bid of USD 9,800. The sale will continue until March 30, giving Kardashian the opportunity to place a bid. LaVergne mentioned that she might even acquire it for less than USD 15,000.