Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Trial Gets Official Date 10 Months After Second Filing; Details Inside

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have finally set a date for their divorce trial after months of back-and-forth. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 2011, will face each other in court in November 2024 following a tumultuous period of legal disputes and attempted reconciliations.

Trial Date Set After Months of Legal Maneuvering

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Zolciak, 46, and Biermann, 38, are scheduled to appear at Atlanta's Fulton County Superior Court on November 5 and 6, 2024. The couple has until September 25 to reach a settlement through mediation before proceeding to trial.

TMZ first reported the news, highlighting the couple's rocky path since their initial split announcement in May 2023. Zolciak described their marriage as "irretrievably broken," but despite filing for divorce, the couple showed signs of reconciliation several times throughout the year.

Multiple filings and allegations amidst divorce proceedings

The couple's legal battles have been intense, with Biermann filing for divorce a second time in August 2023 after dropping the first filing in July. In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Zolciak moved to dismiss the second filing, citing their ongoing marital relations as proof their marriage wasn’t beyond repair.

However, by December, court orders indicated the divorce was proceeding, and both were required to complete mediation by January 31, 2024. Amid these proceedings, Zolciak called the police on Biermann in April 2024, accusing him of stealing her phone and violating a court order to stay on separate sides of their house.

As the November trial date approaches, the future of Zolciak and Biermann’s relationship remains uncertain. With six children between them, the couple's legal and personal battles have been highly publicized. Fans and onlookers now await the court's final decision on their divorce, hoping for a resolution after a tumultuous year.

