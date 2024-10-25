‘King Is Strong’: Tom Parker Bowles Shares King Charles' Health Updates Amid Monarch And Queen’s Royal Tour

Tom Parker Bowles gives updates over King Charles’ health, who is currently battling the cancer. While the monarch is on a royal trip in Australia and Samoa along with Queen Camilla, he also has been on treatments to cure the disease.

Meanwhile, in conversation with People Magazine, the son of Queen Consort shared that the head of state is holding up well with the situations while also managing the public engagements.

Ahead of releasing his cookbook, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, Parker Bowles, the stepson and godson of the monarch, shared with the news outlet, “The King is strong.” He further added, “He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”

The author and the chef, who released his ninth culinary book, praised the king by calling him “magnificient.” Additionally, in his talks with the entertainment portal, the stepson to the monarch also revealed the difficult phase that his mother was going through while constantly supporting the King in his treatments.

He said, “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing.” Tom went on to state, “But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Happened To King Charles During Australian Parliament Visit? 'You're Not My King' Controversy Explored

Meanwhile, Camilla, who is currently on tour with the King, has been making sure to stand by his husband while he fights the disease. The Queen, in the past eight months, has also undertaken solo engagements and handled public meetings all by herself.

Praising his mother, Parker Bowles said, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”

Camilla shares his son with his ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she split in 1995. The Queen married Charles in 2005, eight years after the death of Princess Diana, with whom the former Prince of Wales had two sons.

ALSO READ: King Charles Receives THESE Priceless Gifts For Prince George, Princess Charlotte, And Prince Louis While On Tour In Australia