King Spawn Movie: Production Updates, Plot & More To Know

There hasn't been any latest news on Blumhouse's long-planned Spawn movie in a while as it's been stuck in development hell. But now we have some updates. Todd McFarlane and Jason Blum posted an image on social media that appears to confirm the movie is moving forward. A new script has been written, at the very least. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Production development status

Jason Blum and Todd McFarlane have shared a photo showing the title page for a script titled King Spawn, written by Matt Mixon, Malcolm Spellman & Scott Silver. Last year, Blum stated that he was eyeing a 2025 release for the film.

McFarlane was supposed to be the film's director at one point. Jamie Foxx was originally supposed to play the lead role. There isn't currently a director attached to the movie, thus Foxx's involvement is highly uncertain.

King Spawn story

While the plot details of King Spawn remain under wraps, the full title reveal may give some indication as to what fans can expect from the film. King Spawn is a spin-off of the comic series that started in 2021, with its first issue, and continued on into 2024. It has been running alongside other ongoing Spawn series but is known for its darker tone. This thematic element may be taken over into the film as well, stating that it doesn't turn out to be the origin story some people would expect.

In King Spawn, Al Simmons continues to be an ex-marine, who, having been murdered, becomes a Hellspawn to exact vengeance on their way to hell. What really sets it apart from most of the series is the approach to storytelling, which, most of the time, becomes a gritty thriller rather than one of superheroes. The meaning behind the title is ambiguous at this point: it could be to bring awareness to the comic series, or, rather, that the movie will take a similar tone. "It's unclear if the title choice is merely a way to drive eyes toward the comic series, or if King Spawn will share the same tone as its namesake."

