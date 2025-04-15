Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Alabama Stuns at Coachella, But Did She Snub Kendall and Kylie Jenner?

Alabama Barker, 19, daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, was spotted enjoying the music and festivities at Coachella in a yellow dress and thigh-high brown boots this weekend. She accompanied her dad, who made a surprise onstage appearance with Three 6 Mafia.

Sharing snaps of her and Travis's looks on Instagram, she wrote, "Really pretty, so these bi$xs think I'm stuck up." However, netizens quickly noticed who were absent from her Coachella carousel — Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Both Jenner sisters were present at the festival, with Kylie seen walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Saturday and Kendall attending various events with close friend Hailey Bieber. Despite the close proximity, there was no public interaction between Alabama and the Jenner sisters, which quickly sparked online speculations.

Could it simply be a case of mismatched schedules at the festival, or is there ongoing tension? Some fans have long speculated that Alabama's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been strained, with several Reddit threads noting that she doesn't follow Kylie, Kendall, and their mom Kris Jenner on Instagram.

One theory centers around Alabama’s friendship with Jodie Woods, the younger sister of Jordyn Woods. Jordyn, famously once Kylie’s BFF, fell out with the family after her involvement with Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

There were also rumors that Alabama once dated Kylie's ex and rapper Tyga and even got pregnant. However, both Alabama and Tyga have repeatedly shut down the rumors, calling them completely false.

Despite the speculations, Alabama’s bond with Kourtney Kardashian appears strong. Kourtney even starred in Alabama's 2024 music video Vogue.

Meanwhile, Alabama has been in a months-long feud with Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. The drama started when the latter accused the 19-year-old YouTuber of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. The two have been trading diss tracks and taking online jabs at each other ever since.

In January 2025, Bhad Bhabie dropped her first diss track, Over Cooked. Weeks later, Alabama fired back with her own diss track, titled Cry Bhabie. The following month, Bhabie released Ms. Whitman, featuring a Travis lookalike in the video.