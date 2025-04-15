Trouble in Paradise for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet? Source Says They're Trying to ‘Make It Work’ After ‘Intense’ Phase

It seems that Kylie Jenner and her beau, Timothée Chalamet, are going strong despite the challenges they may have faced in their relationship. In the latest update about the couple, an insider revealed that the lovebirds are coming out of an ‘intense’ period in their dynamic.

The insider shared with the publication that the couple, who were first linked in 2023, are now “very serious” after making public appearances together at the after-party for his premiere of A Complete Unknown, as well as at this year’s Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and Academy Awards.

The source reportedly stated, “With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship.” The insider added that the couple is “making it work” and that Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, is a huge fan of Chalamet.

The source also shared that the The Kardashians star would “clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.” Additionally, they revealed that when the Academy Award-nominated actor is in Los Angeles, he "spends time" with her children as well.

For the unversed, Jenner shares two children—Stormi and Aire—with her ex, Travis Scott. The source also revealed that the reality star and Beautiful Boy actor have the approval of her family.

The source shared that Jenner’s family “loves that she’s dating him,” and they’ve seen “such positive changes” in her, adding, “She’s the happiest.”

The couple made headlines after being spotted together at this year’s Coachella festival over the weekend. Another source told the publication that both Jenner and Chalamet attended the music event with friends and Jenner's kids.

The insider reportedly stated, “They were with friends at the festival both Saturday and Sunday.” They also shared that the couple was in a “great mood,” enjoying drinks and dancing with friends at multiple shows, including Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. The source further mentioned that the pair held hands, smiled, and shared kisses throughout the weekend.

