Coachella 2025: From Machine Gun Kelly to Troye Sivan; Check Out All Guest Performers This Year

Coachella, the biggest music festival in the States, kicked off on April 11. The festival is not only known for attracting attendees from near and far but also for giving historic performances. Artists who take to the stage leave no stone unturned in bringing the energy and hype with their back-to-back performances and surprise guests.

Keeping the annual tradition intact, the performers brought surprise artists to the stage, much to the delight of the attendees. The Go-Go’s performed at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre stage on Friday, April 11.

Billie Joe Armstrong joined the band for a surprise performance of their new collab song, Head Over Heels. The Coachella day 1 lineup also included the hip-hop band Three 6 Mafia, who brought out a bunch of fellow artists, including Project Pat, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Wiz Khalifa.

Elsewhere, Charli XCX headlined a concert at the music festival, marking her first-ever Coachella performance. To make her first onstage performance even more epic, she called up her collaborator and friend Troye Sivan. The duo previously collaborated on the song 1999 and co-headlined the SWEAT tour.

Sources had teased that Sivan might be one of the surprise performers, as per The Hollywood Reporter. It was still a pleasant surprise for the attendees. Together, they performed the live debut of her remix of Caroline Polachek’s Welcome to My Island.

That’s not the end of the list! Legendary guitarist Brian May joined the Beautiful Things singer Benson Boone for a surprise performance of Queen’s iconic song, Bohemian Rhapsody. Later that day, May reflected on the performance in a social media post.

“Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with Benson Boone—a truly golden 22-year-old prodigy,” she captioned it. Lastly, Zedd brought out singer-songwriter Maren Morris as a surprise guest. They previously worked together on the hit song The Middle, which they also performed at Coachella 2019.

