Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet Pack on PDA at Coachella 2025 Amid Her Ex Travis Scott’s Set; Fans Spot Duo Kissing

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were getting cozy at Coachella 2025, putting on a united front during the popular music festival in Indio, California. The couple’s appearance quickly drew attention, as it happened the same day Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott was scheduled to perform at the event.

Kylie Jenner wore a sleek white outfit that showed off her midriff, while Timothée Chalamet kept it casual in a pair of oversized shorts, a t-shirt, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. The couple stayed close while walking through the festival grounds, offering fans a clear message about where their relationship stands.

Their Coachella display came just a month after the couple went viral for an awkward exchange during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. A video of the couple sharing a seemingly uncomfortable kiss and stiff conversation left fans wondering if there was trouble in the relationship.

Lipreader Jeremy Freeman later revealed the conversation to Daily Mail. According to Freeman, Kylie asked Timothée for a kissing snap, and he agreed but stayed focused on the match. “Wait a minute, love,” he told her, eyes still on the court.

As Kylie kissed him, she reportedly said: “Eye contact!” Timothée replied, “Go on… yum, yep.” After sitting back down, he said, “Ow!” with Kylie laughing and asking, “Are you ok?” He replied, “No problem, I’m good, don’t worry about it.”

The couple’s PDA at Coachella appears to respond to recent rumors following Timothée’s Oscars loss to Adrien Brody. Some fans blamed Kylie’s surprise appearance at the ceremony for the result.

At the tennis match and now at Coachella, Kylie has publicly shown her support, seemingly shutting down speculation. Her sister Kendall Jenner was also seen sitting in front of them at the tennis event, though she was not spotted at Coachella with the couple.

