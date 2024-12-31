Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Co-Parenting Struggles With Ex Jay Cutler: 'It Has Not Been Easy'

Kristin Cavallari shared her challenges in co-parenting with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. During her appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday, the former reality TV star discussed their up-and-down relationship and reflected on their messy split. Cavallari and Cutler, who were married from 2013 to 2020, share three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9.

“It’s really hard. It has not been easy to say the least,” Cavallari admitted while describing their co-parenting dynamic. She criticized Cutler for bringing “zero f–king consistency” to their arrangements, calling it a bumpy road.

Despite the struggles, Cavallari shared one positive experience from earlier this year. The two managed to sit together at their son’s basketball game without conflict.

“We sat together at a basketball game earlier in the year, and I was like, ‘Holy f--k, this is the best thing that’s ever happened. Jesus Christ, we made it. We can sit next to each other,’” she said.

However, Cavallari stated that such moments are rare. She added that she doesn't even remember how long has it been since they haven’t sat together.

The Hills star shared concerns about spending holidays as a family in the future. She said that not having a family unit over Christmas bothers her, but she claimed that she does not wish to reconcile with Cutler.

Advertisement

Cavallari regarded her relationship with Cutler as toxic, but she also acknowledged the good that came from it. She stated she doesn't regret anything. She also revealed that her relationship with Cutler mirrored her relationship with her father, whom she described as narcissistic.

During the podcast, Cavallari addressed long-standing rumors about Cutler having an affair with her former friend and Very Cavallari co-star, Kelly Henderson. She had doubts about the rumors that Jay used to trash her, and she has come to think that if a guy trashes a girl, there is probably something going on.

Cavallari said she has moved on from her marriage but never received an apology from Cutler. She stated that she never did and never will. However, she shared that she has found a way to forgive. She said she could have empathy and forgive without having him in her life.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Hospitalized for Nicotine Withdrawal After Quitting Vaping to Protect Vocal Cords: Report